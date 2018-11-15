Plain cigarette packaging to be introduced to discourage smoking





Cigarette packaging in the near future will be plain and much less attractive under a new regulation approved by the National Tobacco Products Control Committee.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn said Wednesday that the plain packaging would replace the current packaging which has been used for more than five years and has become familiar with smokers and non-smokers alike to the extent that it is no longer effective in discouraging people from smoking or making people realize health threats from cigarette smoking.

