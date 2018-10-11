Klong Prem Central prison in Chatuchak District, Bangkok.
Activists to Seek Gradual End to Capital Punishment

By TN / October 11, 2018

BANGKOK — Abolitionists will look to gradually reduce the amount of crimes liable to capital punishment instead of pushing for an outright end to the death penalty in Thailand, activists said Wednesday.

Gothom Araya, an advocate against capital punishment, said at a panel organized by the European Union mission in Bangkok that him and his colleagues would propose new legislation to change the punishment for some crimes from the death penalty to life imprisonment. He said some believe that convicts are executed because of their bad karma.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk
Khaosod English

