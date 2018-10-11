Ban Hua Hat School
North

Mother demands punishment for students who attacked her autistic daughter

By TN / October 11, 2018

The mother of an autistic Prathom 3 schoolgirl at a Phayao school who was videotaped being bullied and assaulted by Mathayom 2 students has demanded that her daughter’s attackers are punished.

The mother also said she has been offered compensation not to pursue the case and asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

