Three People Killed by Large Earthquake on Indonesian Island of Java

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent powerful earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Java left three people killed, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesman of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.
“The victims were hit by the debris of collapsing buildings when they were sleeping so that they could not escape,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told the Xinhua news agency in a text message.
The agency noted that the Gayam sub-district of the Indonesian East Java province had been affected the most by the quake.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Death Toll in Indonesia’s Quake, Tsunami Climbs Past 2,000
-
Thailand-trained eye doctor is Lao PDR’s first Eye Health Hero
-
Erdogan adviser: ‘We will try those involved, even if it is the Saudi Consul’
-
Pakistan Court To Hear Christian Woman’s Death-Row Blasphemy Appeal
-
Malaysian Police Arrest 8 Suspected Salafi Terror Cell Members