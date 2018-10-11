Mount Guntur in Western Java, Indonesia
Asia

Three People Killed by Large Earthquake on Indonesian Island of Java

By TN / October 11, 2018

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent powerful earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Java left three people killed, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesman of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

“The victims were hit by the debris of collapsing buildings when they were sleeping so that they could not escape,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told the Xinhua news agency in a text message.

The agency noted that the Gayam sub-district of the Indonesian East Java province had been affected the most by the quake.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close