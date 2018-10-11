Three People Killed by Large Earthquake on Indonesian Island of Java





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The recent powerful earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Java left three people killed, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesman of the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management.

“The victims were hit by the debris of collapsing buildings when they were sleeping so that they could not escape,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told the Xinhua news agency in a text message.

The agency noted that the Gayam sub-district of the Indonesian East Java province had been affected the most by the quake.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article