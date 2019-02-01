Red-light zone at Soi Cowboy, Bangkok

Isan

Karaoke bars raided, teenagers rescued, in underage sex probe

By TN / February 1, 2019

Four simultaneous raids have been carried out on karaoke bars in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phra Thong Kham and Dan Khun Thod districts following a Department of Provincial Administration investigation into alleged underage prostitution and human trafficking.

Two teams of officials, accompanied by an anti-child trafficking NGO group called Operation Underground Railroad, conducted the raids at 9.30pm on Thursday.

