Karaoke bars raided, teenagers rescued, in underage sex probe





Four simultaneous raids have been carried out on karaoke bars in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Phra Thong Kham and Dan Khun Thod districts following a Department of Provincial Administration investigation into alleged underage prostitution and human trafficking.

Two teams of officials, accompanied by an anti-child trafficking NGO group called Operation Underground Railroad, conducted the raids at 9.30pm on Thursday.

By The Nation

