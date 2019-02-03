Peaceful ending to drama after UK tenant threatens suicide





A 51-year-old British man allegedly threatened to jump from his room on the ninth floor of a Phuket building on Saturday afternoon following a dispute over rent with his landlord before provincial officials intervened to resolve the situation.

After talks with Britain’s honorary consul general in Phuket did not lead to the tenant leaving his room, Phuket Governor Pakapong Thawipat reportedly urged the landlord to allow the foreigner to have water and electricity supply and stay in the room until February 21 when his visa expired and he would return to his home country.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



