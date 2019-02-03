CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking. Photo: Government of Thailand.

Isan

Major drug busts in Northeast

By TN / February 3, 2019

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Major drug hauls involving 760,000 methamphetamine pills and 500 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana have been made by police under the Region 3 Provincial Police Bureau, deputy police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said at a briefing on Sunday.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat said the meth pills were seized in recent operations by Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani police. The drugs were intercepted while being smuggled across the border via Khemarat district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close