Major drug busts in Northeast





NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Major drug hauls involving 760,000 methamphetamine pills and 500 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana have been made by police under the Region 3 Provincial Police Bureau, deputy police chief Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan said at a briefing on Sunday.

Pol Gen Chalermkiat said the meth pills were seized in recent operations by Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani police. The drugs were intercepted while being smuggled across the border via Khemarat district of Ubon Ratchathani province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST

