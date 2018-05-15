New bridge over Chao Phraya River open for trial in Chainat

CHAINAT, 15th May 2018 (NNT) – A new bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River in Chainat province has been opened for a trial period of 45 days.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) Prasak Bantunak has carried out the ninth and final inspection of the Chor and Kor roads in Muang Chainat district. The 3.5 kilometer stretch of asphalt concrete roadway consists of four traffic lanes and a bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River. The inspection included a forum of members of the public, who pointed out some areas of the road and bridge requiring maintenance and that there were irregularities in its walkways and some portions of the traffic lanes.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand