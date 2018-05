PHUKET: A 12-year-old boy has died after his head was crushed by a tour bus in a motorbike accident south of Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (May 14).

Officers from the Wichit Police were called to the scene of the accident, on the unnamed road near the Naka Shrine in Wichit (see map below), at 2:20pm.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News