Suphan Buri: Malaysian tourist dies in motorcycle crash

By TN / February 14, 2019

A 50-year-old Malaysian female tourist was killed while her friend was injured when their “Big Bike” high-performance BMW motorcycle crashed in Suphan Buri’s Muang district on Wednesday afternoon.

The two were part of a 20-motorcycle caravan, riding from Malaysia with the goal to reach Tak province.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

