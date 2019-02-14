Crowded shopping malls and street markets in Ratchathewi District

Crowded shopping malls and street markets in Ratchathewi, near Victory Monument, Bangkok. Photo: Anton Strogonoff / flickr.

Bangkok

Romance Scam Busted in Bangkok

By TN / February 14, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (TNA) – Thai immigration police have arrested six people for allegedly conducting a romance scam causing damage worth about 2.5 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said the six arrested suspects consisted of five Thai people and a Nigerian. They were among ten suspects wanted for the scam.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

