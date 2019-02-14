Romance Scam Busted in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (TNA) – Thai immigration police have arrested six people for allegedly conducting a romance scam causing damage worth about 2.5 million baht.
Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said the six arrested suspects consisted of five Thai people and a Nigerian. They were among ten suspects wanted for the scam.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
