Five Nigerians and Thai Wives Sent to Chiang Mai Jail





CHIANG MAI, Feb 9 (TNA) — Five Nigerians and their Thai wives, arrested earlier in Malaysia on charges of swindling money from about 100 victims, on Saturday were sent to jail in the northern province of Chiang Mai, police said.

The five couples, according to police, used Facebook to contact the victims and the Nigerians told their victims that they were millionaires and wanted to do businesses and marry Thais.

Full story: tnamcot.com/a>

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



