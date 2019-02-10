Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections

Chiang Mai Women's Correctional Institution of the Thai Department of Corrections. Image: Matt Crampton / Flickr.

Chiang Mai

Five Nigerians and Thai Wives Sent to Chiang Mai Jail

By TN / February 10, 2019

CHIANG MAI, Feb 9 (TNA) — Five Nigerians and their Thai wives, arrested earlier in Malaysia on charges of swindling money from about 100 victims, on Saturday were sent to jail in the northern province of Chiang Mai, police said.

The five couples, according to police, used Facebook to contact the victims and the Nigerians told their victims that they were millionaires and wanted to do businesses and marry Thais.

Full story: tnamcot.com/a>

TNA

