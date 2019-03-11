Suthep asks whether Abhisit is siding with Thaksin





Ruam Palang Prachachart Thai party founder Suthep Thuagsuban has hit out at Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva by asking whether the latter, to fulfil his ambition to be the next prime minister, has taken sides with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

This taunt from Suthep, former secretary-general of the Democrat party, followed Abhisit’s statement on Sunday that he would not support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return as the post-election prime minister.

