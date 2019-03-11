Suthep Thaugsuban during anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests in Bangkok

Suthep Thaugsuban giving a speech during anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests in Bangkok. Photo: Facebook.

News

Suthep asks whether Abhisit is siding with Thaksin

By TN / March 11, 2019

Ruam Palang Prachachart Thai party founder Suthep Thuagsuban has hit out at Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva by asking whether the latter, to fulfil his ambition to be the next prime minister, has taken sides with fugitive former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

This taunt from Suthep, former secretary-general of the Democrat party, followed Abhisit’s statement on Sunday that he would not support General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s return as the post-election prime minister.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

