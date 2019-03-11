Malay-Muslim men in southern Thailand

Malay-Muslim men in southern Thailand. Image: udeyismail.

Insurgents moving to provinces with lighter security: Prawit

By TN / March 11, 2019

Southern insurgents set off bombs in Phatthalung and Satun provinces because security was now too tight in the three southernmost border provinces, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Monday.

Gen Prawit, also the defence minister, made the remark before leaving for Phatthalung and Satun with a senior security delegation including the deputy defence minister, the secretary-general of the National Security Council and the national police commissioner.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSANA NANUAM
BANGKOK POST

