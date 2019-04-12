Suspect at large after pregnant Bangkok woman beaten to death





Bangkok police are looking for a man allegedly driven by jealousy to kill his pregnant stepdaughter with a hammer.

Summoned to a three-storey townhouse on Ram Inthra Soi 109, police found 29-year-old Nanthachaya “Noon” Janmokha dead in a second-floor bedroom with severe injuries to the head.

Full story: The Nation

By Thai Visa / The Nation

