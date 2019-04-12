Toyota ambulance in Bangkok

Toyota ambulance on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.

Day 1: 46 killed, 482 hurt on first ‘dangerous day’

By TN / April 12, 2019

Forty-six people were killed and 482 injured in road accidents across the country on the first day of the “seven dangerous days” of Songkran holiday travel.

A total of 468 accidents were reported on April 11, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Friday, citing a Road Safety Directing Center report.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

