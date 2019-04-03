Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works





Plans are afoot to extend the waiver of the visa-on-arrival fee for visitors for another three months to ward off an economic slump during the transition to a new government.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the Immigration Bureau is scheduled to propose to the cabinet at its April 9 meeting an extension of the exemption of the 2,000-baht visa-on-arrival fee for visitors from 21 nations until July 31 this year.

