Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Immigration and Passport Control area at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Shankar S. / flickr.

Visa-on-arrival waiver extension in the works

By TN / April 3, 2019

Plans are afoot to extend the waiver of the visa-on-arrival fee for visitors for another three months to ward off an economic slump during the transition to a new government.

Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said the Immigration Bureau is scheduled to propose to the cabinet at its April 9 meeting an extension of the exemption of the 2,000-baht visa-on-arrival fee for visitors from 21 nations until July 31 this year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT
BANGKOK POST

