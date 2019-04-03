Chinese scam call centre busted in Chalong

PHUKET: Sixteen nationals – 13 men and three women – were arrested in Chalong this afternoon (April 2) for allegedly operating a stock market price speculation call centre scam targetting Chinese victims.
All 16 suspects were arrested at a house in the Baan Maneekram housing estate on Kwang Rd, Moo 1, Chalong, at 10:45am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
