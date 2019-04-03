Japanese Wanted over Fraud in Japan Arrested in Thailand

BANGKOK, April 2 (TNA) – A Japanese scammer has been arrested in Thailand after fleeing a fraudulent charge in Nara, Japan.
Kazuya Hashimoto is wanted for conspiring with six others to deceive a 75-year-old woman to wire them eight million yen in July 2013.
