Asok Montri at Sukhumvit crossing, Bangkok

Terminal 21 shopping center and Grand Millenium building on Thanon Asok Montri , Sukhumvit crossing in Bangkok. Photo: Adbar.

Bangkok

Japanese Wanted over Fraud in Japan Arrested in Thailand

By TN / April 3, 2019

BANGKOK, April 2 (TNA) – A Japanese scammer has been arrested in Thailand after fleeing a fraudulent charge in Nara, Japan.

Kazuya Hashimoto is wanted for conspiring with six others to deceive a 75-year-old woman to wire them eight million yen in July 2013.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close