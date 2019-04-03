Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani

Prachathipat in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani. Photo: Phong Phat G.

Bangkok

Pathum Thani man arrested over sex drugs and toys sales

By TN / April 3, 2019

Police have arrested a man in Pathum Thani and seized 2,500 aphrodisiac pills and sex toys for men and women costing over Bt1 million.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, head of Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime, announced the arrest of Wanchatchai Kessomboon, 59.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close