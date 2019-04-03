Pathum Thani man arrested over sex drugs and toys sales





Police have arrested a man in Pathum Thani and seized 2,500 aphrodisiac pills and sex toys for men and women costing over Bt1 million.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, head of Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime, announced the arrest of Wanchatchai Kessomboon, 59.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

