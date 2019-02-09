Over 2 million baht of sex toys and erectile dysfunction medicine seized in raid on Nana Plaza





Bangkok – 2 million baht worth of sex toys, aphrodisiacs, and fake viagra were seized last night (Tuesday) from ten stalls operating in the Nana area of Bangkok.

Police teamed up with the military and protection services to execute the raid following several complaints by the public of the vendors (operating in soi 3/1 area) selling illegal items on the street disregarding copyright laws. They also stated that many tourists were offended and disturbed by the items for sale.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

