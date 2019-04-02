Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze. Photo: NASA image by Adam Voiland (NASA Earth Observatory) and Jeff Schmaltz (LANCE MODIS Rapid Response).

North

Toxic Smog Turns Thousands of Tourists Away From North

By TN / April 2, 2019

CHIANG MAI — Officials said tourist numbers to northern Thailand have plunged over the past month due to severe air pollution that continues to surge across the region.

Seasonal smog in the north which residents have long complained about has worsened to the point of impacting the tourism sector. Hotel bookings near popular attractions across Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai have sharply dropped with tens of thousands of visitors turning to other destinations.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

