Prayut Inspects Haze- Tackling Measures in North





CHIANG MAI, April 2 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday made a trip to inspect measures taken by government agencies to tackle the haze situation in the North.

The premier arrived in Chiang Mai which has been hit hard with hazardous smog for weeks. He gave moral support to army personnel at an airbase tasked to fight bushfires during the crisis.

