Thailand now stands as 7th world’s top fresh mangoes exporter









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand now ranks the second top exporter of fresh mangoes in ASEAN and 7th in the world.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiation (DTN), said that in 2021 Thailand’s exports reached 95 million US dollars, an increase of 52% from the previous year.

She pointed out that 98% of that figure were exports to 18 Free Trade Agreement partner nations, notably ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea, to name a few.

