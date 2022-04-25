April 25, 2022

Thailand now stands as 7th world’s top fresh mangoes exporter

15 hours ago TN
View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province

View of Laem Chabang port city in Chonburi Province. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand now ranks the second top exporter of fresh mangoes in ASEAN and 7th in the world.

Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiation (DTN), said that in 2021 Thailand’s exports reached 95 million US dollars, an increase of 52% from the previous year.

She pointed out that 98% of that figure were exports to 18 Free Trade Agreement partner nations, notably ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea, to name a few.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

