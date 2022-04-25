Thailand now stands as 7th world’s top fresh mangoes exporter
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand now ranks the second top exporter of fresh mangoes in ASEAN and 7th in the world.
Auramon Supthaweethum, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiation (DTN), said that in 2021 Thailand’s exports reached 95 million US dollars, an increase of 52% from the previous year.
She pointed out that 98% of that figure were exports to 18 Free Trade Agreement partner nations, notably ASEAN member states, China, Japan and South Korea, to name a few.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
