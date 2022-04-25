Prayut Worried about Unvaccinated People

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation concerning vaccination in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









BANGKOK, April 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is worried about unvaccinated people as the numbers of COVID-19-infected people who suffer lung inflammation, depend on ventilators and died are increasing, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that new daily COVID-19 cases were stable in many areas and tended to fall in some areas due to people’s cooperation with disease control measures.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

