Prayut Worried about Unvaccinated People
BANGKOK, April 25 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is worried about unvaccinated people as the numbers of COVID-19-infected people who suffer lung inflammation, depend on ventilators and died are increasing, according to the government spokesman.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Monday that new daily COVID-19 cases were stable in many areas and tended to fall in some areas due to people’s cooperation with disease control measures.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
