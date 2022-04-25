April 25, 2022

Policeman who killed doctor on zebra crossing gets sentenced to just over one year

Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic

Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thailand’s Criminal Court sentenced a non-commissioned police officer to one year and 15 days in prison and fined him 4,000 baht today (Monday) after finding him guilty of reckless driving causing the death of an eye doctor while she was using a zebra crossing in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district in January and other charges.

Apart from reckless driving causing death, the officer was also found guilty of using a vehicle which does not display a license plate, failing to drive a vehicle close to the left curb of the traffic lane, failing to stop at a zebra crossing, using a vehicle which is not insured and for which the annual road tax has not been paid and exceeding the speed limit.

