April 24, 2022

Thaksin’s daughter repeats call for landslide in next election

20 mins ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.




The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday renewed a call for supporters to give the Pheu Thai Party an overwhelming victory in the next general election.

“Pheu Thai is ready to work after a House dissolution. A landslide win. That’s the only thing that Pheu Thai wants,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared during an annual assembly at the party head office in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

