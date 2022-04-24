Thaksin’s daughter repeats call for landslide in next election

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Photo: @ingshin21 / Instagram.









The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday renewed a call for supporters to give the Pheu Thai Party an overwhelming victory in the next general election.

“Pheu Thai is ready to work after a House dissolution. A landslide win. That’s the only thing that Pheu Thai wants,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared during an annual assembly at the party head office in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

