Thaksin’s daughter repeats call for landslide in next election
The daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Sunday renewed a call for supporters to give the Pheu Thai Party an overwhelming victory in the next general election.
“Pheu Thai is ready to work after a House dissolution. A landslide win. That’s the only thing that Pheu Thai wants,” Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared during an annual assembly at the party head office in Bangkok.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
