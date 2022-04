The United States has denied claims made by a local Thai group about its new consulate in Chiang Mai being used for covert military purposes including supplying weapons to rebels in Myanmar.

Nicole Fox, spokesperson for the US embassy in Bangkok, said that such allegations made by the “Peoples of Thailand” group are untrue.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

