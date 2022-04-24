Car bomb explodes at Myanmar immigration building near Thai border
A car bomb exploded at the Myanmar immigration building, on the approach to the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, opposite Thailand’s Mae Sot district of Tak province, setting fire to the building and nearby commercial shop houses.
A fierce gun battle also broke out between Myanmar troops and rebel forces after the explosion, which occurred at about 11pm. The 4-storey building and some shop houses sustained heavy damage and a car also caught fire.
By Thai PBS World
