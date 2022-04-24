Unidentified foreign man found dead in rental room in Central Pattaya
A foreign tourist with an unknown identity was found dead and unclothed in a rental room in the Banglamung district of Chonburi yesterday evening, April 23rd.
Superintendent Kullachart Kullachai and officers from the Pattaya Police station arrived at a residence on Soi Chaiyapoon in Central Pattaya around 5:00 P.M. on Saturday after being alerted of a foreigner’s death in a room inside the residence.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News
