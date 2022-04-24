April 24, 2022

Unidentified foreign man found dead in rental room in Central Pattaya

11 hours ago TN
Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Nong Prue in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri province. Photo: rayhol.




A foreign tourist with an unknown identity was found dead and unclothed in a rental room in the Banglamung district of Chonburi yesterday evening, April 23rd.

Superintendent Kullachart Kullachai and officers from the Pattaya Police station arrived at a residence on Soi Chaiyapoon in Central Pattaya around 5:00 P.M. on Saturday after being alerted of a foreigner’s death in a room inside the residence.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai grilled pork meatballs, Isan food. Street food vendor

Sausage maker arrested after children get sick in Chonburi

2 days ago TN
KBank ATM in Bangkok

Man arrested in Pattaya for allegedly opening bank accounts for organized fraud groups

1 week ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Police raid two ‘restaurants’ allegedly open after hours in Pattaya

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Armored column of pro-Russian troops destroyed

Russian soldier’s wife gives him permission to rape Ukrainian women: ‘Just use protection’

10 mins ago TN
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin’s daughter repeats call for landslide in next election

25 mins ago TN
Dengue fever mosquito close-up

Thailand Aims to Eradicate Malaria by 2024

29 mins ago TN
Medical check-up at Jishuitan Subway Station in Beijing due to COVID-19 threat. The workers, dressed in white, take the temperature to anyone who wants to access the metro

China COVID Death Toll Rises As Beijing Warns of ‘Grim’ Situation

11 hours ago TN
Pink Dolphin

Injured striped dolphin washed up in Phuket

11 hours ago TN