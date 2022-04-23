Microsoft Thailand Achieves Milestone in Digital Skills Program









BANGKOK (NNT) – Microsoft Thailand has announced that the first phase of its “Accelerating Thailand” program has trained up to 280,000 Thais in digital skills via offline and online channels, exceeding the previous goal of 30,000 workers set when the program was first announced in December 2020.

The US tech behemoth announced plans to launch the program’s second phase, which will create jobs for 180,000 additional participants as the country’s workforce remains underutilized due to the ongoing pandemic.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

