This is how BLACKPINK’s first show of 2023 was experienced in Bangkok

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK started the year in the best way, as part of their ‘Born Pink World Tour’ they held a concert in Bangkok, where Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé delighted their fans with songs such as “Kill This Love” or “Lovesick Girls”.

In the country where one of its members, Lalisa Manobal, was born, the tour restarted after the holidays, at the National Stadium in Bangkok.

During their performance there were different moments that kept all their fans excited, who danced to the rhythm of “Ready For Love”, “Pink Venom”, “Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah”, among other songs, since they have become a sensation after the release of their most recent album ‘Born Pink’.

They also celebrated Jisoo’s birthday, as he turned 28 years old on January 3, so they took a moment during the show to sing happy birthday to him in English along with all the BLINKs.

The BLACKPINK girls will tour Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania, as they have so far announced approximately 49 dates, starting in Seoul in October last year.

