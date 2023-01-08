This is how BLACKPINK’s first show of 2023 was experienced in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN

The BlackPink performed the first concert of the year at the ‘National Stadium’ in Bangkok and celebrated Jisoo’s birthday together with the BLINKs, the fans of the Korean group.

Blackpink celebrating ADIDAS 70th anniversary and Adidas Ultraboost Hangeul limited edition.

Blackpink celebrating ADIDAS 70th anniversary and Adidas Ultraboost Hangeul limited edition. Photo: Marie Claire Korea.




K-pop girl group BLACKPINK started the year in the best way, as part of their ‘Born Pink World Tour’ they held a concert in Bangkok, where Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé delighted their fans with songs such as “Kill This Love” or “Lovesick Girls”.

In the country where one of its members, Lalisa Manobal, was born, the tour restarted after the holidays, at the National Stadium in Bangkok.

During their performance there were different moments that kept all their fans excited, who danced to the rhythm of “Ready For Love”, “Pink Venom”, “Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah”, among other songs, since they have become a sensation after the release of their most recent album ‘Born Pink’.

They also celebrated Jisoo’s birthday, as he turned 28 years old on January 3, so they took a moment during the show to sing happy birthday to him in English along with all the BLINKs.

The BLACKPINK girls will tour Asia, North America, Europe and Oceania, as they have so far announced approximately 49 dates, starting in Seoul in October last year.

-Thailand News (TN)



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

BlackPink

Two musical events expected to snarl up Bangkok traffic this weekend

2 days ago TN
Asok Junction in Bangkok

Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma chills in Bangkok

2 days ago TN
Taxi-meter in Bangkok

Taxi driver fined ฿3k, driving license suspended for overcharging passenger

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Blackpink celebrating ADIDAS 70th anniversary and Adidas Ultraboost Hangeul limited edition.

This is how BLACKPINK’s first show of 2023 was experienced in Bangkok

3 hours ago TN
Brazilian Congress building

Assault on Brazilian Congress, Presidency and Supreme Court headquarters by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters

4 hours ago TN
Playing fire skipping rope at Full Moon Party, Haad Rin Sunrise Beach in Koh Phangan

First Full Moon Party This Year in Koh Phangan Generates at Least 100 Million Baht

11 hours ago TN
Night view of Walking Street in Pattaya

Pattaya Police Chief Addresses Viral Brawl on Walking Street in Front of Indian Restaurant and Mujra Club

11 hours ago TN
Reception given by the Royal Thai Embassy of Vienna hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand

Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

12 hours ago TN