Two musical events expected to snarl up Bangkok traffic this weekend









Bangkok motorists are advised to avoid certain roads today (Saturday) and tomorrow due to two major events which are expected to attract big crowds.

The first is the Blackpink World Tour (Born Pink) concert, by the famous South Korean girl group Blackpink, being performed at the Supachalasai National Stadium on Rama 1 Road today and tomorrow. Motorists are advised to avoid Phya Thai Road, Rama 1 Road, Banthat Thong Road and nearby areas, Soi Chula 5, 6 and 12 from 11am until 11pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

