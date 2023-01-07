Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma chills in Bangkok









Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been chilling in Bangkok this week amid reports that he is taking more steps to scale back his personal involvement with his online empire.

Mr Ma is giving up controlling rights of Ant Group, the Alibaba fintech subsidiary, according to an announcement on Saturday. The company said it would give 10 individuals, including the founder, management and staff, voting rights independently, effectively removing Mr Ma’s voting control.

Full story: Bangkok Post

