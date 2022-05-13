Alibaba Launches First Data Center in Thailand









BANGKOK (NNT) – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing division of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, has launched its first data center in Thailand to capitalize on the country’s cloud market and support the country’s 20-year strategic plan.

Tyler Qiu, Thailand country manager for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, stated in a virtual news conference that with a registered capital of over 1 billion baht, Thailand is one of the strategic countries to provide the company’s cloud services.

Bangkok is one of the 27 Alibaba Cloud Regions.

