May 13, 2022

Alibaba Launches First Data Center in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Computer board microchip

Computer board microchip. Photo: PxHere. CC0 Public Domain.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing division of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, has launched its first data center in Thailand to capitalize on the country’s cloud market and support the country’s 20-year strategic plan.

Tyler Qiu, Thailand country manager for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, stated in a virtual news conference that with a registered capital of over 1 billion baht, Thailand is one of the strategic countries to provide the company’s cloud services.

Bangkok is one of the 27 Alibaba Cloud Regions.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

AIS and Vimut Hospital Launch Smart Hospital Campaign

2 days ago TN
Elon Musk Tesla and SpaceX CEO and owner of Twitter

Elon Musk buys Twitter for 44 billion dollars

3 weeks ago TN
Microsoft “Accelerating Thailand” digital skills program

Microsoft Thailand Achieves Milestone in Digital Skills Program

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Walking Street in Pattaya at night

Indian man says transgender person took his 45,000 baht necklace on Walking Street

4 hours ago TN
Computer board microchip

Alibaba Launches First Data Center in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Traffic congestion in Bangkok

Chadchat favourite for Bangkok governor: Nida Poll

6 hours ago TN
Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa

ASEAN and the US agree on a joint vision statement

6 hours ago TN
Chao Phraya express boats at Phra Arthit Pier in Bangkok

No Fabricated Evidence in Tangmo Case: Police

6 hours ago TN