Alibaba Launches First Data Center in Thailand
BANGKOK (NNT) – Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing division of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, has launched its first data center in Thailand to capitalize on the country’s cloud market and support the country’s 20-year strategic plan.
Tyler Qiu, Thailand country manager for Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, stated in a virtual news conference that with a registered capital of over 1 billion baht, Thailand is one of the strategic countries to provide the company’s cloud services.
Bangkok is one of the 27 Alibaba Cloud Regions.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!