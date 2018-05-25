Alibaba buying 800,000 durians from Thailand after Jack Ma’s e-commerce magic stunt

Friday, May 25, 2018
Durian fruits
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is planning to buy 800,000 durians from Thailand to be sold on their platform Tmall, after its tycoon Jack Ma’s demonstration of how easily — and quickly — he could sell the “king of fruits” to his Chinese customer base last month.

If anyone can sell nearly a million durians, it’s Ma, who told reporters on April 19 that Tmall had managed to sell 80,000 of the smelly treats in a minute flat two days prior to the press conference.

