The board of Airports of Thailand has approved construction of second airports for Chiang Mai and Phuket with a combined planned investment of 120 billion baht.

AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Friday the board approved the plans in principle for fiscal years 2019-2023, with each project allocated 60 billion baht, Thai media reported.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS