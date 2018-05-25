Explosion at Restaurant in Ontario: Over a Dozen Injured

According to local media reports, an explosion occurred at an Indian restaurant in the Canadian city of Mississauga on Thursday night. At least 15 people have reportedly been injured.

According to the Canadian broadcaster CP24, emergency crews responded to the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Canadian police said they are looking for two men suspected of exploding a bomb inside an Indian restaurant in a Toronto suburb.

“2 suspects attended the scene, detonated an Improvised Explosive Device within the restaurant,” the Peel Regional Police tweeted.

