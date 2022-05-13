Chadchat favourite for Bangkok governor: Nida Poll
Former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt is the favourite candidate for Bangkok governor, according to the latest opinion survey.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) made a phone survey of 1,354 eligible voters on Monday and Tuesday, sound them out on their favoured candidate in the Bangkok governor election on May 22.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
