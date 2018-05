NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wind farm executive and his driver survived with minor injuries on Saturday when their sport utility vehicle plunged off a road washed away by floods that ravaged Sikhiu district.

The Mitsubishi Pajero with Bangkok licence plates was travelling on Road No.3059 from Huai Sai to Huai Bong in tambon Kritsana when it plunged off the damaged road section at around 4am on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT

BANGKOK POST