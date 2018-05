Chiang Mai police have arrested three Chinese men after they allegedly broke into a house in the northern province to steal.

Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin, deputy chief of Chiang Mai police, said Wei Yi, 33, Wei Shanyao, 30 and Wei Quanfa, 23, were arrested shortly after they broke into a house in the Narasiri housing estate on Friday night.

