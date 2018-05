A Swiss man was killed in a fall from a building in Min Buri district on Sunday morning. It was believed he had taken his own life, according to media reports.

Pol Maj Susirichok Tanyanon, a Min Buri police investigator, said forensic police and staff from the Rom Sai Foundation for rescue and emergency operations were dispatched to Sirirudee Place building in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 164 on being informed of the incident.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS