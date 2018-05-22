Over 100 Turkish military officers given life sentence over failed coup

PanARMENIAN.Net – Up to 106 military personnel were given aggravated life sentences for “attempting to organize a coup” in which 250 people were killed in Turkey on July 15, 2016, Al-Masdar News reports.

Investigations made by Turkish authorities claimed that the coup attempt was carried out by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which used infiltrators in the military to seize power.

Izmir was one of the critical locations, serving as “a base for logistics” for coup plotters, according to prosecutors who say that putschists coordinated travel of military units to other cities from military bases in the city.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network