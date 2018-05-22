Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Home > News > Unknown People in Masks Open Gunfire in France’s Marseille, 1 Injured

Unknown People in Masks Open Gunfire in France’s Marseille, 1 Injured

The Old Port of Marseille, France
TN News 0

Security in France has been tense following increased assaults and the state of emergency, which had been in place since the 2015 Paris terror attacks, later being replaced by anti-terror legislation.

A group of masked men has opened fire in one of the districts of Marseilles in the south of France, as a result of which one person has been injured, the local newspaper La Provence reported.

According to reports, the attack was terrorist-related, but police have still not commented on the situation.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Yingluck Shinawatra and cabinet members during a meeting

Pheu Thai Party submits suggestions on reconciliation

Breaking News

Cambodian toddler in Rayong dies of HFMD: Thai expert

Clouds over Bangkok skies

Two Thai Buildings Named Favorites by World’s Architecture Geeks

Leave a Reply