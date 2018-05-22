Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Home > News > Thunderstorms hit most areas of the country

Thunderstorms hit most areas of the country

Flooded road in Chumphon
TN News 0

THAILAND, 22nd May 2018 (NNT) – Thunderstorms have been experienced in most areas of the country and residents are advised to prepare for more heavy rain.

Southern and southeastern winds covering the northeastern, central, eastern regions will result in these areas while the southern region is experiencing thunderstorms. Heavy rain will occur in some areas accompanied by strong winds. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Area will be covered with cloud with 60 percent of the area experiencing thunderstorms in addition to heavy rain in some areas. Residents are advised to beware of the dangers resulting from heavy rain and inundation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Catalonia is not Spain

Catalan parliament approves resolution to declare independence

A truck laden with cassava roots in Thailand

Thai Junta Chairman Orders Crackdown on Drunk Driving

Buckingham Palace in London

British minister visits Thailand for trade talks

Leave a Reply