Thunderstorms hit most areas of the country

THAILAND, 22nd May 2018 (NNT) – Thunderstorms have been experienced in most areas of the country and residents are advised to prepare for more heavy rain.

Southern and southeastern winds covering the northeastern, central, eastern regions will result in these areas while the southern region is experiencing thunderstorms. Heavy rain will occur in some areas accompanied by strong winds. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Area will be covered with cloud with 60 percent of the area experiencing thunderstorms in addition to heavy rain in some areas. Residents are advised to beware of the dangers resulting from heavy rain and inundation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand