Earlier this evening, the pro-democracy group “We Want Voting” gathered at the Tha Phrachan campus of Thammasat University in a move to pressure the military government to resign and finally hold an election they have pushed back four times since the 2014 coup.

The group has promised an “unarmed, peaceful gathering,” with speeches and symbolic activities. They plan to march to the Government House at 7am tomorrow morning.

By Coconuts Bangkok