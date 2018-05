CHIANG RAI: An abandoned pickup truck loaded with 1.4 tonnes of methamphetamine pills found in Wing Chiat district is believed to be linked to the lethal ambush of a Hmong leader and his family in April.

A total of 57 sacks, containing 11,996,000 speed pills and weighing 1,425kg, were found in the back of the Mazda pickup abandoned on the side of the Chiang Rai-Wiang Chai Road, near the Myanmar border, on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHINAPAT CHAIYAMOL

BANGKOK POST