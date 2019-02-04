Bahraini footballer given two months to fight extradition case





Thailand’s Criminal Court today agreed to extend the detention period of jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Arabi until April 22nd to allow his legal team more time to fight his extradition to Bahrain.

Hakeem al-Arabi’s lawyers asked the court for 60 days to prepare the case. They have until April 5th to file a written objection to the extradition request. The extension was granted by the court which also set April 22nd as the date when the court would hear arguments and review evidence submitted by both sides.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

