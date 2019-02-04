Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Royal Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport vehicle. Photo: Dickelbers.

News

Bahraini footballer given two months to fight extradition case

By TN / February 4, 2019

Thailand’s Criminal Court today agreed to extend the detention period of jailed Bahraini footballer Hakeem al-Arabi until April 22nd to allow his legal team more time to fight his extradition to Bahrain.

Hakeem al-Arabi’s lawyers asked the court for 60 days to prepare the case. They have until April 5th to file a written objection to the extradition request. The extension was granted by the court which also set April 22nd as the date when the court would hear arguments and review evidence submitted by both sides.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close