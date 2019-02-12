Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Jpatokal.

Phuket

Two Russians dead in Patong Hill crash

By TN / February 12, 2019

PHUKET: Two Russian tourists have died after their motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill last night (Feb 11).

Patong Police were notified of the accident on Phrabaramee Rd at 10.30pm. Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “When we arrived at the scene, we found the two Russian tourists, Andrei Mironov, 31, and Vasilii Repnikov, 29, lying on the road unconscious. The driver of the pickup truck, Thaworn Krasuk, 47, from Rawai, was waiting at the scene.”

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close