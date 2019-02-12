Two Russians dead in Patong Hill crash





PHUKET: Two Russian tourists have died after their motorbike crashed into a pickup truck on Patong Hill last night (Feb 11).

Patong Police were notified of the accident on Phrabaramee Rd at 10.30pm. Patong Police Chief Col Anothai Jindamanee told The Phuket News, “When we arrived at the scene, we found the two Russian tourists, Andrei Mironov, 31, and Vasilii Repnikov, 29, lying on the road unconscious. The driver of the pickup truck, Thaworn Krasuk, 47, from Rawai, was waiting at the scene.”

