Russian Man Dies After Falling at Suvarnabhumi

BANGKOK — A Russian tourist died Monday morning after falling from the fourth floor of the Suvarnabhumi International Airport, police said.
The 44-year-old tourist who arrived on a flight from Vietnam fell from the departures level to the second floor at about 1am and died later at a hospital at about 4am, a police spokesman said. Investigators believe he committed suicide.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
